Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-7:06 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at mile marker 92 on Interstate 75.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-3:38 a.m. to 1:08 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-6:20 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at McCartyville Road and Blanke Roads in Anna.

-6:06 to 11:23 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

