Police log

THURSDAY

-11:33 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in the 1100 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-4:44 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-4:26 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

-4:26 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 100 block of East South Street.

-3:50 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at a property in the 1800 block of Cheryl Drive.

-3:33 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:19 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-12:41 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of South Highland Avenue.

-6:58 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at a property in the 400 block of Folkerth Avenue.

-6:41 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1500 block of North Main Avenue.

-4:48 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:50 p.m.

Stephanie L. Fulks, 43, of Sidney, was traveling westbound in the 900 block of West Court Street when she hit a curb on the right side, causing damage to her rear passenger’s side rim.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:43 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-9:22 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-8:47 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-12:09 a.m. to 8 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

