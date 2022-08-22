Police log

MONDAY

-5:41 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at a property in the 400 block of Elm Street.

-12:08 a.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported in the 100 block of West Court Street.

SUNDAY

-11:11 a.m.: false alarms. Tennell Aline Mathis-Kuehne, 24, of Sidney, was issued a summons on making false alarms charges.

-10:11 p.m.: public indecency. Adrian Alexander Bizzell, 48, at large, was issued a summons on public indecency_exposure charges.

-9:21 p.m.: public indecency. Public indecency was reported in the 2100 block of Michigan Street.

-5:57 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

-5:50 p.m.: domestic violence. Kenneth A. Barlow, 41, of Sidney, was issued a summons on domestic violence charges.

-4:16 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of Michigan Street.

-2:56 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Custenborder Fields on Riverside Drive.

-6:42 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from an organization on Childrens Home Road.

-4:07 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 100 block of West Dallas Street.

-2:26 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at the Sidney Police Department.

-1:59 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at a property in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-1:08 a.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 300 block of Folkerth Avenue.

SATURDAY

-10:55 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at a business in the 1300 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-10:37 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at the Sidney Police Department.

-4:44 to 5:42 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called twice to remove a person from a property in the 400 block of Poplar Street.

-3:14 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 2100 block of Michigan Street.

-11:50 a.m.: warrant. Kathryn L. Neeley, 57, of Toledo, was arrested on a warrant.

-6:42 a.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported at a property in the 300 block of West Parkwood Street.

FRIDAY

-10:12 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported at a property in the 600 block of Third Avenue.

-4:41 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at a business in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-2:10 p.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-1:44 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Jeremy Michael McCoy, 31, at large, was arrested on aggravated menacing charges.

Crashes

Devon Lee Cotterman, 24, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:38 p.m.

Cotterman was attempting to turn left onto Russell Road from the Dollar General parking lot when he pulled out in front of the westbound vehicle on Russell Road that was driven by Windy Lee Barker, 50, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-8:02 to 8:24 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-10:37 a.m. to 9:31 p.m: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

SATURDAY

-2:32 a.m. to 11:22 p.m: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

FRIDAY

-6:29 p.m.: football game. Crews were on site to standby for a high school football game.

-4:35 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-10:11 a.m. to 10:44 p.m: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

THURSDAY

-2:49 p.m: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

