Police log

MONDAY

-10:55 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

-1:46 p.m.: warrant. Jesse Kinninger, 41, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:50 p.m.: trespass. Police were called to remove a person at a business in the 2200 block of Fair Road.

-11:05 a.m.: theft. Joshua D. Hepp, 33, of Sidney, was issued a summons on theft_deception charges.

-8:23 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at an organization in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-5:41 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Elm Street.

-12:08 a.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at a business in the 100 block of at West Court Street.

Crashes

Maryssa Smith, 16, of Maplewood, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:04 p.m.

Smith was traveling eastbound on East Water Street when she hit the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Samuel Rose, 69, of Sidney.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at p.m.

Deanna S. McDowell, 84, of Alger, was in the Subway drive thru on Wapakoneta Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle and hit a post protecting the drive thru window. After hitting the post, she continued west and hit a brick support column at the end of the drive thru lane.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:03 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-5:26 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-10:21 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three fire calls.

-1:37 a.m. to 6:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

