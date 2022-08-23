Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-10:47 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 14100 block of Charm Hill Drive.

-10:17 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Vandemark Road.

MONDAY

-10:51 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 3600 block of state Route in Houston.

Crashes

CareFlight took two Michigan people to Miami Valley Hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:33 p.m.

According to the crash report, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) Trooper Nathan Kovach, out of the Piqua Post, said Traquan Simpson, 17, of Flint, Michigan, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he went off the east side of the roadway and hit a pole. He and his passenger, Evan Belt, also of Flint, Michigan, were both taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

No other information is available at this time. The crash remains under investigation by OSP.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:46 to 8:17 a.m.: medical. Medics responded two calls.

MONDAY

-5:40 p.m.: smoke investigation. Jackson Center Fire responded to conduct a smoke investigation in the 100 West Pike Street in Jackson Center.

-4:22 to 9:23 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

