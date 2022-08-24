Police log

TUESDAY

-10:20 p.m.: warrant. Cody R. Ennis, 25, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:20 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-5:38 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a past theft in the 1100 block of East Hoewisher Road.

-3:54 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue.

-2:09 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Adrian Alexxander Bizzell, 48, of Dayton, was arrested on a disorderly conduct charges.

-10:04 a.m.: bad checks. Police received a report bad checks were received at a business on Michigan Street.

-9:59 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a past theft in the 700 block of Port Jefferson Road.

–9:13 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 600 block of Folkerth Avenue.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:50 a.m.

According to the Sidney Police crash report, it was unclear if Aliou War, 62, of Sidney, backed into the vehicle driven by William R. Anderson, 63, of Sidney, on Ferguson Court, or the other way around, so no citation was issued.

• Christoph G. Campana, 24, of Blairstown, New Jersey, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:33 p.m.

Campana was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he went into the intersection with Kuther Road and hit the southbound vehicle on Kuther Road that was driven by Jennifer G. Behm, 47, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

