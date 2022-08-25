Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of Court Street.

-6:22 p.m.: warrant. Ashley N. Eichelberger, 37, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:20 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a past theft in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

-2 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-10:30 to 11:24 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported twice in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-12:27 a.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

Crashes

Barbara A. Shepherd, 73, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 11:52 a.m.

Shepherd was exiting the Walmart parking lot onto Michigan Street when she failed to yield as she was attempting to turn left and hit the northbound vehicle, driven by Isaiah Steven Abbott, 16, of Sidney, that was going straight through the intersection.

• Miranda S. Latimer, 30, of Piqua, was cited with disobedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 12:02 a.m.

Latimer was traveling westbound on state Route 29 when she went through the intersection of County Road 25A, failed to stop for the red light, and collided with the northbound vehicle driven by Daniel J. Snider, 18, of Sidney on County Road 25A.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:22 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-10:46 to 11:46 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-8:07 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

WEDNESDAY

-7:47 a.m. to 9:18 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

-4:59 p.m.: vehicle fire. Crews responded to a vehicle fire.

TUESDAY

-1:56 to 9:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

-3:15 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

A SUV crashed into a wooded area located along Fourth Avenue just south of its intersection with Country Side Lane on Thursday, Aug. 25. No one was injured in the one-vehicle accident. The Sidney Fire Department responded. The Sidney Police are investigating the cause of the crash. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_SDN082622SUVcrash.jpg A SUV crashed into a wooded area located along Fourth Avenue just south of its intersection with Country Side Lane on Thursday, Aug. 25. No one was injured in the one-vehicle accident. The Sidney Fire Department responded. The Sidney Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell