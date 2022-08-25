Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:39 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2500 block of Miami River Road.

-11:55 a.m.: pursuit. Deputies and Botkins Police responded to a pursuit on Botkins Road.

TUESDAY

-9:31 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of East Canal Street in Port Jefferson.

-9:15 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 300 block of West Canal Street in Port Jefferson.

-4:35 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at South Kuther and Millcreek Roads.

-9:15 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 2500 block of South Vandemark in Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:48 p.m.: gas leak. Lockington Fire responded to a gas leak in the 5900 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-midnight to 7:48 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-8:35 p.m.: gas leak. Lockington Fire responded to a gas leak in the 800 block of North Creastview Court in Piqua.

-6:06 to 9:39 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

