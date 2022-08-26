Police log

FRIDAY

-12:28 a.m.: warrant. Ivy S. Waldroop, 19, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-10:53 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report on the 400 block of Riverside Drive.

-9:06 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report at Lowell Elementary School.

-5:46 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at Arrowhead Apartments.

-4:12 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 100 block of West Dallas Street.

-4:07 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a past theft at the BMV.

-3:58 p.m.: juvenile problem. Police responded to a juvenile problem at Towne Center Apartments.

-3:23 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-2:12 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault report in the 600 block of North Miami Avenue.

-1:21 p.m.: subject with a gun. Police and park rangers responded to a report of a subject with a gun in the 800 block of Dingman Street.

-12:05 p.m.: juvenile problem. Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 400 block of East Court Street.

-10:54 a.m.: juvenile problem. Police responded to a juvenile problem in the area of Fourth Avenue and Park Street.

-4:01 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report at Towne Center Apartments.

Crashes

Jordan Allen Mabes, 32, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a one-vehicle crash on Thursday at 11:22 a.m.

Mabes was headed northbound in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue when, for unknown reasons, he went off the road on the left side and struck small trees.

• Leon L. Hartley, 68, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 2:35 p.m.

Hartley was backing out of the east/west alley next to 220 1/2 S. Walnut Ave. and struck a parked car on the side of the road on South Walnut Avenue. The car was owned by James Durya Franklin, 66, of Sidney.

• Marsha Nation, 71, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9:49 a.m.

Rose L. Boyer, 37, of Sidney, was stopped in traffic going eastbound on West Russell Road and Nation was behind her. Nation’s foot slipped off the brake and struck the rear of Boyer’s car.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:02 to 2:09 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-12:55 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

THURSDAY

-12:37 to 8:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

