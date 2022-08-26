Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-7:29 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the area of McCloskey School Road and County Road 25A.

THURSDAY

-7:51 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 2500 block of Miami River Road.

-4:57 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to trespassing in the 18600 block of state Route 47.

-9 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report in the 6000 block of Jackson Road.

-1:28 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 18000 block of Miami Shelby East Road.

WEDNESDAY

-7:40 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle report in the area of Fulton Road and County Road 25A.

-4:17 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 3800 block of Millcreek Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-7:41 a.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police and medical responded to a crash in the area of Schlater Road and state Route 66.

THURSDAY

-6:44 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police responded to a theft in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

WEDNESDAY

-9:51 p.m.: assault. Jackson Center Police responded to an assault in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Center.

-8:04 p.m.: burglary. Anna Police responded to a burglary report in the 400 block of Mill Street in Anna.

-6:16 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Anna Police responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 500 block of West Main Street in Anna.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:23 a.m. to 7:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-5:06 to 9:17 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-4:58 p.m.: smoke investigation. Firefighters responded to a smoke investigation in the 2400 block of South Vandemark Road.

-4:49 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 75 in Sidney.

-1:48 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak in the 5900 block of state Route 29.

-8:08 a.m. to 1:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

