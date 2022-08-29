Police log

SUNDAY

-11:20 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 800 block of Dingman Street.

-10:46 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report at Harmon Park on St. Marys Avenue.

-10:13 p.m.: subject with a gun. Police responded to a report of a subject with a gun in the 700 block of Taft Street.

-5:39 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 100 block of West Clay Street.

-11:59 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

SATURDAY

-10:46 p.m.: warrant. Derwin Johnson, 37, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:35 p.m.: shots heard or fired. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the area of Kossuth Street and Broadway Avenue.

-7:51 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of North West Avenue.

-5:44 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 2400 block of Apache Drive.

-5:17 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 700 block of Taft Street.

-4:34 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress at Menards on North Lester Avenue.

-3:46 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the area of Broadway Avenue and Port Jefferson Road.

-2:50 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft report in the 300 block of Grove Street.

-1:42 p.m.: vandalism. Police responded to a vandalism report in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

-12:58 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the area of North Highland Avenue and Carey Street.

-8:20 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 400 block of New Street.

-3:46 a.m.: crime. Nijal Tre Kyle Waldroop, 26, at large, was arrested and taken to jail for vehicle trespassing/unauthorized use in the 1100 block of West Russell Road.

-3:38 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report in the 1100 block of West Russell Road.

-1:41 a.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

FRIDAY

-11:37 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-11:13 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-10:45 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 2500 block of Michigan Street.

-10:39 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-2:39 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue.

-1:14 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 700 block of West North Street.

-7:57 a.m.: shots heard or fired. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the area of East Parkwood Street and Victoria Court.

-2:52 a.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the area of St. Marys Avenue and Maple Street.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:19 to 9:32 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-6:45 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

SUNDAY

-2:58 a.m. to 8:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

-1:21 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

SATURDAY

-7:13 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

-12:54 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

FRIDAY

-10:07 a.m. to 10:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

-11:19 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.