Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
1:04 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 6000 block of Main Street in Pemberton.
MONDAY
-10:50 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 12000 block of state Route 29 in Anna.
SUNDAY
-6:25 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 100 block of Grandview Drive in Fort Loramie.
-4:44 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 18000 block of Montra Road in Jackson Center.
Village log
TUESDAY
-1:20 p.m.: assault. Anna Police responded to an assault in the 300 block of West Walnut Street in Anna.
-8:37 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Anna Police responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 100 block of Young Street in Anna.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-6:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to one call.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell