Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

1:04 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 6000 block of Main Street in Pemberton.

MONDAY

-10:50 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 12000 block of state Route 29 in Anna.

SUNDAY

-6:25 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 100 block of Grandview Drive in Fort Loramie.

-4:44 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 18000 block of Montra Road in Jackson Center.

Village log

TUESDAY

-1:20 p.m.: assault. Anna Police responded to an assault in the 300 block of West Walnut Street in Anna.

-8:37 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Anna Police responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 100 block of Young Street in Anna.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

