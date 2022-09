Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:08 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-11:26 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report in the 13000 block of Strong Road.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:22 a.m. to 1:18 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-9:32 to 10:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

