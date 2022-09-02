Police log

FRIDAY

–3:38 a.m.: crime in progress. Police arrested Abdoulaye Kane, 34, at large, for criminal trespass and mischief in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-1:56 a.m.: crime in progress. Police arrested Damian Scott Elliston, 28, of Troy, for obstructing official business in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

THURSDAY

-9:55 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 1000 block of Westwood Drive.

-6:24 p.m.: soliciting. Police responded to a report concerning solicitors in the area of Broadway Avenue and Jefferson Street.

-6:11 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report in the 2000 block of Millcreek Road.

-3:34 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police received a report of bad checks at the police department on West Court Street.

-1:05 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

Crashes

Damian Scott Elliston, 28, of Troy, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 12:06 a.m.

Elliston was traveling southbound on St. Marys Avenue when he struck a parked car owned by Tyler E. Bunner, of Sidney. Elliston continued southbound, turned west onto Grant Street, and abandoned the vehicle.

• Karen J. Hoehn, 62, of East Liberty, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:27 p.m.

Hoehn was in the right lane on North Main Avenue traveling northbound when she attempted to make a left-hand turn and struck Rebecca M. Smith, 28, of Sidney, while Smith was in the left lane traveling northbound on North Main Avenue.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

