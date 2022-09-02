Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-5:55 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 11000 block of Wenger Road in Anna.

Village log

THURSDAY

-12:35 p.m.: vandalism. Anna Police responded to a vandalism report in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-12:13 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 107 on Interstate 75.

Crashes

Aug. 27

Garrett A. Wolfe, 29, of Piqua, was cited with operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 11:42 p.m.

Wolfe was traveling southbound on Hardin Wapakoneta Road and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of state Route 29. Sarah Elizabeth Connair, 24, of Dayton, was northwest bound on state Route 29 and was struck by Wolfe while traveling through the intersection, causing her to spin off the roadway.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:08 a.m. to 3:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell