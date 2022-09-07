Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:13 a.m.: crime in progress. Police arrested Steven J. Robison, 39, of Anna, for failure to have physical control of a vehicle while under the influence in the 300 block of Folkerth Avenue.

TUESDAY

-10:07 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Third Avenue.

-6 p.m.: summons. Kevin D. Terry, 56, of Sidney, was given a summons to appear in court for violating a protection order or consent agreement in the 600 block of Sycamore Avenue.

-5:55 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 2000 block of Collins Avenue.

-5:33 p.m.: burglary. Police responded to a past burglary in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-10:10 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of Grove Street.

-9:49 a.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove someone from the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-9:47 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

Crashes

Jenna Lillard, 26, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 4:20 a.m.

Lillard was traveling southbound in the 800 block of North Miami Avenue when she struck a parked car on the west side of the road, owned by Robert Hull, of Sidney. This caused Lillard’s car to roll off the west side of the road.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

