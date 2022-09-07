Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-9:52 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 20000 block of Meranda Road.

-6:56 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 6000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

SUNDAY

-9:04 a.m.: arrest. Timothy Paul Jackson Jr., 39, of Sidney, was arrested for suspected theft from a motor vehicle.

Village log

TUESDAY

-8:56 a.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to a theft in the 100 block of Industrial Drive in Fort Loramie.

Crashes

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 10:38 p.m.

Luther Bradley, 40, of Bradford, was traveling eastbound on Fort Loramie Swanders Road when he went into a ditch on the south side of the road. He over corrected to get back on the roadway, causing the car to roll over onto its top in the middle of the road.

• Mary Alice Mertz, 76, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 1:35 p.m.

Caleb Edward Schutte, 19, of Sidney, and Vernon V. Bohman, 72, of Russia, were stopped in traffic traveling westbound in the 3000 block of state Route 47 when Mertz struck the left rear side of Schutte’s car and the trailer being pulled by Bohman’s car.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 6:26 p.m.

Robert Henry Hoying, 62, of Fort Loramie, was traveling northbound on Grandview Drive and slowed down to turn into a driveway. Ethan Matthew Keiser, 18, of Minster, was behind Hoying and did not notice Hoying was slowing down, causing Keiser to strike Hoying’s car from behind.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:14 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-3:30 to 5:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

