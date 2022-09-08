Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-5:17 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 9000 block of Fessler Buxton Road.
-4:30 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.
-4:17 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 10000 block of Cisco Road.
Village log
WEDNESDAY
-11:46 a.m.: theft. Botkins Police responded to a theft in the 300 block of Huber Street in Botkins.
-9 a.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to a theft in the 400 block of Enterprise Drive in Fort Loramie.
TUESDAY
-10:56 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center.
-9:25 p.m.: crash. Anna personnel responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 97 on Interstate 75.
Crashes
Richard Kent Withrow, 68, of Botkins, was cited with failure to yield while making a left turn after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:56 p.m.
Alice Nicole August Young, 16, of Ansonia, was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when Withrow attempted to make a left turn into a field access and turned into the path of Young, causing Young to strike Withrow’s car.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-10:31 a.m.: medical.Crews responded to one call.
TUESDAY
-3:58 to 10:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell