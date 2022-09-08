Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-5:17 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 9000 block of Fessler Buxton Road.

-4:30 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-4:17 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 10000 block of Cisco Road.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-11:46 a.m.: theft. Botkins Police responded to a theft in the 300 block of Huber Street in Botkins.

-9 a.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to a theft in the 400 block of Enterprise Drive in Fort Loramie.

TUESDAY

-10:56 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center.

-9:25 p.m.: crash. Anna personnel responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 97 on Interstate 75.

Crashes

Richard Kent Withrow, 68, of Botkins, was cited with failure to yield while making a left turn after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:56 p.m.

Alice Nicole August Young, 16, of Ansonia, was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when Withrow attempted to make a left turn into a field access and turned into the path of Young, causing Young to strike Withrow’s car.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:31 a.m.: medical.Crews responded to one call.

TUESDAY

-3:58 to 10:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

