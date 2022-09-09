Police log

THURSDAY

-11:36 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of West Ruth Street.

-10:13 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-9:51 p.m.: subject with a gun. Police responded to someone with a gun in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-9:51 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue.

-8:06 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of West Russell Road.

-3:18 p.m.: fraud. Police responded to a fraud report in the 700 block of Oak Avenue.

-12:12 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Riverside Drive.

-11:17 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-12:35 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of North Main Avenue.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

