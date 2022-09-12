Police log

MONDAY

-8 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to trespassing in the 100 block of Hill Avenue.

-6:40 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a past breaking and entering in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-4:20 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 900 block of Spruce Avenue.

-3:29 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue.

-2:49 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-12:17 a.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 200 block of King Court.

SUNDAY

-11:14 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 200 block of King Court.

-8:23 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 700 block of West North Street.

-7:44 p.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 400 block of Fair Road.

-6:26 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 200 block of East Water Street.

-4:24 p.m.: crime in progress. Jeffrey Howard Hopkins, 61, of Central, South Carolina, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-3:50 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-2:05 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 900 block of North Main Avenue.

-2:02 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-11:22 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-10:12 a.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove someone from a property in the 200 block of Forest Street.

-8:39 a.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove someone from a property in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue.

-4:07 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-3:32 a.m.: shots heard or fired. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

SATURDAY

-10:43 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Broadway Avenue.

-10:32 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

-8:40 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to past breaking and entering in the 600 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-5:11 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the area of North Main Avenue and East Russell Road.

-3:25 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue.

-7:16 a.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove someone from a property in the 300 block of South West Avenue.

-6:12 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to past breaking and entering in the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-6:07 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Grove Street and Oak Avenue.

-4:57 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Grove Street and Oak Avenue.

-4:47 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 1000 block of Riverbend Boulevard.

-1:37 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:31 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 400 block of Oak Avenue.

FRIDAY

-11:35 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Whipp Road.

-6:54 p.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove someone from a property in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:28 p.m.: burglary. Police responded to a past burglary in the 200 block of Doorley Road.

-3:52 p.m.: drugs. Police received a drug report in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-1:33 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 700 block of South Fourth Avenue.

-12:16 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

-10:47 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-9 a.m.: warrant. Stephani Lillian Johnson, 27, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:35 a.m.: crime in progress. Ian Wayne Anderson, 24, of Sidney, was arrested for inciting violence, aggravated menacing and obstructing official business.

-5:25 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 700 block of Campbell Road.

-1:46 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

Crashes

Douglas E. Clay, 60, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:56 p.m.

Clay was traveling westbound on Campbell Road when he left the roadway due to a medical condition and struck a concrete pier of the Interstate 75 southbound overpass.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:26 a.m.

Brennan J. Barnes, 17, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road when his car was struck by Ian Wayne Anderson, 24, of Sidney, while he was also traveling eastbound on Campbell Road.

• Ian Wayne Anderson, 24, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 6:51 a.m.

Daniel P. Irick, 38, of West Liberty, was stopped in traffic at the intersection of Campbell and Vandemark roads when Anderson struck Irick from behind.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-12:49 a.m. to 10:18 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 15 calls.

-7:45 a.m. to 8:10 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-5:05 a.m. to 7:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

FRIDAY

-5:13 a.m. to 11:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

THURSDAY

-7:02 a.m. to 7:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

