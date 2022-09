Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-8:04 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report in the 6000 block of Darke Shelby Road.

-6:54 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 4000 block of Dawson Road in Houston.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-11:34 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-5:04 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to one call.

SUNDAY

-6:26 to 10:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-8:16 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

