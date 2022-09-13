Police log

TUESDAY

-2:39 a.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove someone in the 100 block of West Court Street.

MONDAY

-9:35 p.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove someone in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-9 p.m.: warrant. Brian J. Wood, 39, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-9 p.m.: warrant. Kayla Michaelle Hammons, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:20 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 400 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-4:54 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 400 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-3:14 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 700 block of Taft Street.

-1:17 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 400 block of Michigan Street.

-11:42 a.m.: vandalism. Police responded to a vandalism report in the 700 block of South Miami Avenue.

-10:30 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of Michigan Street.

-8:20 a.m.: crime in progress. Kelli Alisha Wood, 36, at large, was arrested for trespassing.

-8:20 a.m.: crime in progress. Thomas Lee Hicks, 48, at large, was arrested for trespassing.

Crashes

Michelle Zahn, 46, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:46 p.m.

Zahn was traveling westbound on state Route 47 and Brenda Norris, 62, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on state Route 47. Zahn failed to yield to Norris when making a left turn into Speedway and was struck by Norris.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell