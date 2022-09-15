Police log

THURSDAY

-6:34 a.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the area of Michigan Street and North Highland Avenue.

-5:35 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Elm Street.

-2:16 a.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

WEDNESDAY

-10:08 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-10 p.m.: warrant. Jessica Louise Mullins, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:25 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Michigan Street.

-6:56 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue.

-5:49 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-5:45 p.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove someone in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-5:42 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of East Poplar Street.

-1:48 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:15 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 200 block of Meadow Lane.

-9:43 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-9:38 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 300 block of West Russell Road.

FRIDAY

-5 p.m.: crime in progress. Tariq Floyd Esom Hassan Vining, 25, of Sidney, was arrested for trespassing.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:26 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-7:55 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to one call.

WEDNESDAY

-2:50 a.m. to 11:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

-9:43 p.m.: gas. Crews responded to the smell of gas.

TUESDAY

-12:57 a.m. to 9:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

MONDAY

-9:31 a.m. to 11:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

-12:34 to 8:18 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

