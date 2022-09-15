Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-12:43 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 1000 block of South Kuther Road.
-11:30 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.
-10:51 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies received a vandalism report in the 5000 block of Houston Road.
-7:47 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 3000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.
-5:38 a.m.: pursuit. Deputies were in pursuit in the area of state Route 29 and state Route 705.
Village log
TUESDAY
-6:07 p.m.: property damage. Botkins Police responded to property damage in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-5:22 to 10:49 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.
TUESDAY
-3:07 to 9:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.
