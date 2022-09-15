Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-12:43 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 1000 block of South Kuther Road.

-11:30 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-10:51 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies received a vandalism report in the 5000 block of Houston Road.

-7:47 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 3000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-5:38 a.m.: pursuit. Deputies were in pursuit in the area of state Route 29 and state Route 705.

Village log

TUESDAY

-6:07 p.m.: property damage. Botkins Police responded to property damage in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:22 to 10:49 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-3:07 to 9:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell