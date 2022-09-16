Police log

FRIDAY

-8:05 a.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone from the 200 block of West Court Street.

-2:52 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:37 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-12:20 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

THURSDAY

-7:57 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue.

-5:45 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 500 block of Carey Street.

-4:58 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 1000 block of Westlake Drive.

-4:54 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of West Parkwood Street.

-3:07 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-2:03 p.m.: crime in progress. Jesse James Yates, 31, at large, was arrested for trespassing, theft and obstructing official business.

-1:38 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Ash Place.

-1:06 p.m.: recovered stolen property or vehicle. Police recovered stolen property or a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Court Street.

-12:58 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of Lake Street.

-10:59 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of West Clay Street and Franklin Avenue.

-9:42 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 300 block of Park Street.

Crashes

Gary E. Magee, 79, of Sidney, was cited with going the wrong way on a one-way street after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 12:24 p.m.

Maleena Ann Young, 27, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on Clay Street and went through the intersection of Clay Street and Ohio Avenue. Magee was traveling northbound on South Ohio Avenue, which is a one-way southbound road, and struck Young. Magee then veered to the left and struck a parked car owned by Eric Stephenson, of Sidney.

• Edward Eugene Richmond, 75, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 2:17 p.m.

Richmond was backing out of a parking spot in front of a business in the 100 block of North Main Avenue when he backed into Morgan Michelle Neeley, 20, of Sidney, who was traveling northbound on North Main Avenue.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:47 to 5:35 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-11:53 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-6:16 p.m.: gas. Crews responded to a gas leak.

-1:05 to 2:49 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

