Police log

MONDAY

-8:37 p.m.: solicitors. Police responded to solicitors in the 300 block of Linden Avenue.

-5:40 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:21 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of Doorley Road.

-4:40 p.m.: vandalism. Police responded to vandalism in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.

-12:23 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue.

-11:49 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-7:11 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

Crashes

Thomas R. Dunnavant, 85, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:06 p.m.

Gregory R. Rupert, 44, of Dayton, was traveling northbound on Kuther Road when Dunnavant attempted to turn right onto Kuther Road from Wisconsin Street and struck Rupert.

• Lawrence E. Huffman, 72, of Covington, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:27 a.m.

David Clark Bowman, 49, of St. Marys, was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of South Fourth Avenue and West Court Street and Huffman was behind him. Huffman said his foot slipped off the brake, causing him to crash into Bowman.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:58 to 7:20 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-8:52 to 10:34 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two calls.

-2:12 a.m. to 10:07 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

SUNDAY

-1:06 to 5:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-2:30 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-1:01 a.m. to 10:01 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

-7:38 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-9:19 a.m. to 8:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-7:37 to 11:20 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

