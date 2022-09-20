Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:22 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 5000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-2:18 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

Village log

MONDAY

-8:16 a.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious person in the 200 block of South Mill Street.

Crashes

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:38 a.m.

Ellia Louise Stumpo, 16, of Botkins, was traveling eastbound on Botkins Road when she went off the road for an unknown reason and struck a guardrail and a utility pole, causing the car to flip over several times and come to rest upside down.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:51 a.m. to 12:13 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

-6:26 to 10:18 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

