Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:50 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 5000 block of Houston Road.

-12:42 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 16000 block of Mason Road.

-1:44 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 9000 block of Riverview Place.

MONDAY

-6:02 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 2000 block of Riverside Drive.

Village log

MONDAY

-4:34 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 400 block of Jackson Street.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:58 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-4:06 to 8:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

