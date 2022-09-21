Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-1:50 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 5000 block of Houston Road.
-12:42 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 16000 block of Mason Road.
-1:44 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 9000 block of Riverview Place.
MONDAY
-6:02 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 2000 block of Riverside Drive.
Village log
MONDAY
-4:34 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 400 block of Jackson Street.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-9:58 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.
MONDAY
-4:06 to 8:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell