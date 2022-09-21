Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7:29 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-12:45 a.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

TUESDAY

-7:15 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 200 block of Maple Street.

-6:34 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Westminster Drive.

-6:31 p.m.: warrant. Derick Wayne Hickman, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:16 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 700 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-3:48 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 100 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-3:32 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-3:25 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

-1:55 p.m.: solicitors. Police responded to solicitors in the 400 block of North Wagner Avenue.

-12:03 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 400 block of New Street.

-11:26 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

Crashes

Ashley R. Brim, 34, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:28 p.m.

Brim was making a right-hand turn from Garfield Avenue onto Bennett Street when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic, striking Loretta L. Burton, 54, of Sidney, who was traveling westbound on Bennett Street.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

