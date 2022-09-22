Police log
WEDNESDAY
-11:51 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress in the 600 block of East Hoewisher Road.
-8:26 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.
-8:17 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.
-4:24 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report at the police department on West Court Street.
-4:22 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 700 block of Buckeye Avenue.
-12:27 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of North Lester Avenue.
-11:44 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of North West Avenue and Beech Street.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-1:44 to 10:27 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.
-10:13 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to one call.
WEDNESDAY
-1:13 a.m. to 9:58 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 15 calls.
TUESDAY
-12:42 to 1:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell