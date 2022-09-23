Police log

THURSDAY

-8:56 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to past breaking and entering in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-6:08 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-1:44 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-5:07 a.m.: crime in progress. Tariq Floyd Esom Hassan Vining, 25, of Sidney, was arrested for trespassing.

-3:10 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-1:27 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle at mile marker 92 on Interstate 75.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:22 p.m.

Elizabeth Ann Dorsey 34, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on Russell Road preparing to turn onto Fourth Avenue. When she turned, she was struck by Makayla Noelle-Phylliss Kennedy, 21, of Sidney, who was traveling eastbound on Russell Road.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell