Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-1:12 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash with injuries in the 16000 block of Botkins Road.
-10:44 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of South Main Street and Childrens Home Road.
-7:13 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.
-2:54 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies and Botkins Police responded to a suspicious person in the 100 block of Edgewood Street in Botkins.
WEDNESDAY
-11:06 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 200 block of West Main Street in Port Jefferson.
-9:07 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 2000 block of South Vandemark Road.
Village log
THURSDAY
-9:14 a.m.: property damage. Botkins Police responded to property damage in the 200 block of East Lynn Street.
-7:03 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-8:15 a.m. to 1:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.
WEDNESDAY
-10:44 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a pole fire in the area of state Route 274 and Lochard Road.
-6:03 to 7:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.
