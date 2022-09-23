Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:12 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash with injuries in the 16000 block of Botkins Road.

-10:44 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of South Main Street and Childrens Home Road.

-7:13 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-2:54 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies and Botkins Police responded to a suspicious person in the 100 block of Edgewood Street in Botkins.

WEDNESDAY

-11:06 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 200 block of West Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-9:07 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 2000 block of South Vandemark Road.

Village log

THURSDAY

-9:14 a.m.: property damage. Botkins Police responded to property damage in the 200 block of East Lynn Street.

-7:03 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:15 a.m. to 1:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-10:44 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a pole fire in the area of state Route 274 and Lochard Road.

-6:03 to 7:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell