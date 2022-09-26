Police log

SUNDAY

-9:40 p.m.: summons. Jesse James Yates, 31, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for trespassing.

-9:01 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of Lake Street.

-5:36 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 400 block of North Lester Avenue.

-3:20 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:19 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

SATURDAY

-10:51 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-1:28 p.m.: crime in progress. Joshua Andrew Elliston, 46, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-11:17 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 400 block of East Court Street.

-6:12 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-12:13 a.m.: warrant. Joseph M. Raines, 44, was arrested on a warrant.

FRIDAY

-11:57 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-10:45 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

-10 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Riverside Drive.

-8:55 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-8:22 p.m.: crime in progress. Don Edward King, 38, of Dayton, was arrested for trespassing.

-7:54 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 200 block of Grove Street.

-6:01 p.m.: crime in progress. Abdoulaye Kane, 34, of Sidney, was arrested for theft, trespassing, and menacing.

-5:55 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-5:11 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-1:18 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Hampton Court.

-11:48 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-11:18 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-11:14 a.m.: crime in progress. Alicia Octavia Welch, 30, of Bellefontaine, was arrested for driving while under the influence.

-10:54 a.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 600 block of South Main Avenue.

-9:31 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Spruce Avenue.

-8:16 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-8:01 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 600 block of East Court Street.

-7:44 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-6:55 a.m.: shots heard or fired. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 900 block of Fair Road.

-5 a.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 300 block of Lake Street.

Crashes

Jill Anthony, 57, of Botkins, was cited with driving within lanes or continuous lines of traffic after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 4:13 p.m.

Anthony was traveling southbound on South Ohio Avenue in the right lane when she exited her lane and struck Devonte Raju, 25, of Sidney, who was also traveling southbound on South Ohio Avenue in the left lane. Raju then ran off the road and sideswiped a tree.

• Gregory S. Neer, 61, of Traverse City, Michigan, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 9:46 a.m.

Neer was backing out of a parking spot on North Ohio Avenue and struck Allison A. Accuntius, 18, of Sidney, who was traveling southbound on North Ohio Avenue.

• Lori Marie McAtee, 48, of Urbana, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:27 p.m.

McAtee was traveling northbound on Sixth Avenue when she attempted to turn left into a driveway and struck Thorpe Brodie Maxwell, 18, of Piqua, who was traveling southbound on Sixth Avenue.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

