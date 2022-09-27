Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-6:58 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Dingman Slagle Road.

-6:18 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 101 on Interstate 75.

Village log

MONDAY

-10:25 a.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to a theft in the 200 block of West Main Street.

SUNDAY

-7:32 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 600 block of Jackson Street.

-7:12 p.m.: property damage. Botkins Police responded to property damage in the 13000 block of state Route 274 in Anna.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-11:26 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to one call.

-10:45 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

SUNDAY

-8:19 to 9:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

