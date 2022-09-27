Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-6:58 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Dingman Slagle Road.
-6:18 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 101 on Interstate 75.
Village log
MONDAY
-10:25 a.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to a theft in the 200 block of West Main Street.
SUNDAY
-7:32 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 600 block of Jackson Street.
-7:12 p.m.: property damage. Botkins Police responded to property damage in the 13000 block of state Route 274 in Anna.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-11:26 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to one call.
-10:45 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.
SUNDAY
-8:19 to 9:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.
