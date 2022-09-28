Police log

TUESDAY

-9:15 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the area of Spruce Avenue and Lincoln Street.

-8:30 p.m.: shots heard or fired. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-5:20 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-4:14 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report at the police department on West Court Street.

-2:42 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

-11:18 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-10:46 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

Crashes

Roblero Donanim Ortiz, 36, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:44 a.m.

Jeffrey G. Covault, 51, of Quincy, was traveling eastbound on Gleason Street and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with Vandemark Road. Ortiz was behind him and struck him.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

