Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:57 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 10000 block of Comanche Drive.

MONDAY

-5:48 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the 2000 block of state Route 29.

-4:58 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 3000 block of River Road.

Village log

MONDAY

-6:45 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Fort Loramie Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 20 block of South Main Street.

-6:14 p.m.: threats. Anna Police responded to threats in the 200 block of Onyx Drive.

Crashes

No one was cited after a three-vehicle crash on Monday at 5 p.m.

Jacob Michael Hartings, 20, of Maria Stein, was traveling northbound on state Route 29 when Brennan James Dawayne Barnes, 17, of Sidney, pulled out in front of him from a driveway, causing Hartings to strike Barnes. The impact caused Barnes to strike Owen Michael Karn, 18, of Sidney, who was in the driveway.

• Katelyn Elizabeth Eilerman, 19, of Minster, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:58 a.m.

Michael W. Hall, 63, of Sidney, was southbound on Riverside Drive waiting to turn east onto Dingman Slagle Road and Eilerman was behind him. Eilerman failed to see Hall and rear-ended him.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 6:10 a.m.

Robert A. Jeffries, 47, of Sidney, and David Wayne Young, 55, of Piqua, were traveling northwest bound on state Route 29. Young attempted to pass Jeffries and another vehicle. Jeffries then attempted to pass the vehicle in front of him and didn’t see Young in the other lane and struck him.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Charles Mitchum, 69, of Englewood, was traveling southbound on Interstate 75. When Mitchum tried to slow down due to traffic, he started skidding and spun off the left side of the roadway into the median.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-12:34 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-4:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-4:15 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

