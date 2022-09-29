Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7:38 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to past breaking and entering in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-1:16 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:38 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:21 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of Piper Street.

-10:50 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-10:23 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:41 to 9:02 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-2:45 to 4:26 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-8:51 a.m. to 10:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-11:32 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

TUESDAY

-10:49 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-9:52 a.m. to 4:43 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

