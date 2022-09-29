Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-2:28 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 13000 block of Lochard Road in Anna.
-11:16 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police responded to a suspicious person in the 1000 block of Loy Road.
TUESDAY
-9:48 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of state Route 274 and Interstate 75.
-5:52 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 100 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.
-5:10 p.m.: breaking and entering. Deputies responded to breaking and entering in the area of Gearhart Road and Frazier Guy Road.
Village log
WEDNESDAY
-10:13 a.m.: property damage. Fort Loramie Police responded to property damage in the 10 block of Elm Street.
TUESDAY
-6:11 p.m.: property damage. Jackson Center Police responded to property damage in the 200 block of Cole Street.
Crashes
No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:45 p.m.
Abdulazizov Abdumadjit, 61, of Panama City Beach, Florida, was driving a semi truck and traveling on the exit ramp of Interstate 75 approaching state Route 274 when he exited the roadway on the left and struck the guardrail.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-1:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.
TUESDAY
-2:58 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to one call.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell