Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-9:42 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the 5000 block of Houston Road.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:04 a.m. to 12:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-6:50 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

WEDNESDAY

-5:39 to 8:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

