Police log

FRIDAY

-1:22 a.m.: crime in progress. Katherine Marie McKenzie, 38, of Sidney, was arrested for drug possession.

THURSDAY

-10:48 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue.

-9:52 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue.

-9:27 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 600 block of Linden Avenue.

-6:56 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-6:04 p.m.: warrant. Michelle E. Zahn, 46, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:53 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of Forest Street.

-4:26 p.m.: warrant. Jessica Lee Jones, 39, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:04 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-3:02 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the area of Campbell Road and Fair Road.

-2:04 p.m.: warrant. Roger Jarred Young, 27, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:54 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Lynn Street.

-7:22 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 400 block of Elm Street.

-5:41 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of North Ohio Avenue.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

