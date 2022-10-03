Police log

MONDAY

-5:09 a.m.: recovered property. Police recovered stolen property or a vehicle.

SUNDAY

-11 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Riverside Drive.

-6:30 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

-6:18 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-5:57 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue.

-5:20 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-3:54 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

-3:32 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-5:52 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of East Clay Street.

-2:16 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of East Court Street.

SATURDAY

-11:14 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the area of East Russell Road and Broadway Avenue.

-9:56 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-9:13 p.m.: public indecency. Police responded to public indecency in the 400 block of North Main Avenue.

-6:20 p.m.: crime in progress. Norman James Angle, 39, of Sidney, was arrested for violating a protection order or consent agreement.

-1:33 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue.

-12:06 p.m.: vandalism. Police responded to vandalism in the 300 block of New Street.

FRIDAY

-9:52 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-8:55 p.m.: summons. Norman James Angle, 39, of Sidney, was given a summons to appear in court for violating a protection order or consent agreement.

-8:21 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue.

-1:20 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-1:12 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 400 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-12:15 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-12:09 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of Chestnut Avenue.

-6:28 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue.

-3:39 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of Heather Way.

Crashes

Nathan T. Wisniewski, 28, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

Wisniewski was backing up in an alley south of Bennett Street when he struck a tree.

• Aaron W. Singer, 38, of Sidney, was cited with disobedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 28 at 2:19 p.m.

Ashley N. Fleming, 33, of Sidney, was stopped at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Parkwood Street. Fleming had the right of way and went through the intersection. Singer failed to yield and struck Fleming.

• Riana M. Carson, 19, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 26 at 2:38 p.m.

Kristina Davis, 33, of Sidney, was stopped at the red light at the intersection of Campbell Road and Highland Avenue when Carson struck Davis from behind.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:38 to 9:15 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-4 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-12:37 p.m.: wires down. Crews responded to fallen electrical wires.

-11:54 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-6:30 a.m. to 11:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-9:41 a.m. to 6:42 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-7:54 a.m. to 10:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-5:18 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to one call.

THURSDAY

-12:29 to 11:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

-1:15 to 7:24 p.m.: odor. Crews responded to two calls to investigate an odor.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

