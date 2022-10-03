Sheriff’s log
SATURDAY
-5:42 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 100 block of North Lane Street in Port Jefferson.
FRIDAY
-8:38 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 10000 block of Eilerman Road in Fort Loramie.
-6:16 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 17000 block of Sharp Road.
-4:24 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 10000 block of Stangel Road.
-2:03 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 10 block of McRill Way in Anna.
THURSDAY
-7:46 p.m.: property damage. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to property damage at mile marker 93 on Interstate 75.
Village log
SATURDAY
-9:34 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the 700 block of state Route 66 in Houston.
-3:22 a.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 101 on Interstate 75.
FRIDAY
-10:38 a.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 100 block of South Linden Street.
Fire, rescue
SUNDAY
-1:13 a.m. to 1:07 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.
SATURDAY
-2:20 a.m. to 11:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.
-6:48 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
FRIDAY
-12:11 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to a gas leak in the 14000 block of state Route 235.
-7:33 a.m. to 6:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.
THURSDAY
-3:41 to 8:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell