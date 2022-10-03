Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-5:42 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 100 block of North Lane Street in Port Jefferson.

FRIDAY

-8:38 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 10000 block of Eilerman Road in Fort Loramie.

-6:16 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 17000 block of Sharp Road.

-4:24 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 10000 block of Stangel Road.

-2:03 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 10 block of McRill Way in Anna.

THURSDAY

-7:46 p.m.: property damage. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to property damage at mile marker 93 on Interstate 75.

Village log

SATURDAY

-9:34 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the 700 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-3:22 a.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 101 on Interstate 75.

FRIDAY

-10:38 a.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 100 block of South Linden Street.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-1:13 a.m. to 1:07 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SATURDAY

-2:20 a.m. to 11:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-6:48 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-12:11 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to a gas leak in the 14000 block of state Route 235.

-7:33 a.m. to 6:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

THURSDAY

-3:41 to 8:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

