Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-9:16 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Personnel responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Fair and Miami Conservancy roads.
-8:09 a.m.: bomb threat. Personnel responded to a bomb threat in the 100 block of Dinsmore Drive in Botkins.
MONDAY
-8:52 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 5000 block of Wierwille Road.
-8:33 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 19000 block of state Route 47.
-4:19 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the area of West Court Street and South Fourth Avenue.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-6:38 a.m. to 2:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.
MONDAY
-5:50 to 6:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell