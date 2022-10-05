Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-9:16 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Personnel responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Fair and Miami Conservancy roads.

-8:09 a.m.: bomb threat. Personnel responded to a bomb threat in the 100 block of Dinsmore Drive in Botkins.

MONDAY

-8:52 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 5000 block of Wierwille Road.

-8:33 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 19000 block of state Route 47.

-4:19 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the area of West Court Street and South Fourth Avenue.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:38 a.m. to 2:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-5:50 to 6:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

