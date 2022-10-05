Police log

TUESDAY

-11:17 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 100 block of Queen Street.

-5 p.m.: warrant. Nathaniel James Arseneau, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4 p.m.: warrant. Brian Anthony Haney, 26, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:31 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-3:21 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-3:05 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 300 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-2:07 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 600 block of Fair Road.

-12:24 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of Sherri Ann Avenue.

-10:40 a.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-3:35 a.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove someone in the 300 block of Folkerth Avenue.

Crashes

Anniyyi Rayya, 43, of Pataskala, was cited with driving within lanes or continuous lines of traffic after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:34 p.m.

Wesley Spradlin, 37, of Sidney, was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of North Vandemark Road and Michigan Street when Rayya attempted a wide right-hand turn and struck Spradlin.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:47 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

TUESDAY

-8:41 a.m. to 10:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-7:44 a.m. to 10:01 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-11:17 a.m. to 10:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell