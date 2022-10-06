Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:19 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 700 block of West North Street.

-9:37 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report at the police department on West Court Street.

-5:22 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-4:40 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-3:02 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-2:59 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the area of South Highland Avenue and Rauth Street.

-2:04 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Milligan Court.

-1:52 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 100 block of North Main Avenue.

-1:21 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue.

-8:30 a.m.: crime in progress. Sandie Celet Eloise Hicks, 51, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was arrested for trespassing and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

-7:42 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-1:27 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of Windsor Parke Drive.

Crashes

Cameron D. Sharp, 30, of Sidney, was cited with reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:39 p.m.

Sharp was traveling northbound on North Main Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and struck a utility pole.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

