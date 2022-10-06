Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-8:24 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 4000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

-3:17 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the area of Dawson and Basinburg roads.

Crashes

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:32 p.m.

Roemarius Roemale Austin Barnett, 19, of Oxford, was traveling southbound on state Route 66 when three deer ran into the roadway, causing him to swerve. Barnett left the roadway on the left and struck a telephone pole.

Hayden Reece Weiskittel, 20, of Anna, was cited with reckless operation after a one-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:46 p.m.

Weiskittel was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 in the left lane and there was a road crew vehicle and a deputy setting up warning signs in the right lane. Weiskittel started braking hard, causing the vehicle to skid off the left side of the road and strike a concrete drainage grate.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:25 to 2:40 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to four calls.

-12:58 to 9:41 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-5:43 to 6:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

