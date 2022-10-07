Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-4:40 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 10000 block of Little Turtle Way.

WEDNESDAY

-11:02 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 19000 block of state Route 47.

-9:46 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-9:41 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 13000 block of Luthman Road in Minster.

-3:43 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 100 on Interstate 75.

Village log

THURSDAY

-12:53 p.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to a theft in the 200 block of East Main Street.

WEDNESDAY

-7:51 p.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious person in the 200 block of Dutch Vanhorn Way.

-4:24 p.m.: vandalism. Jackson Center Police responded to vandalism in the 100 block of Jerry Drive.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:22 to 2:08 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-11:22 p.m.: vehicle fire. Personnel responded to a vehicle fire in the 17000 block of state Route 47.

-3:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

