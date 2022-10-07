Police log

THURSDAY

-11 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 100 block of South Stolle Avenue.

-8:56 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue.

-8:22 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 400 block of Summit Street.

-8:17 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of West Hoewisher Road.

-7:41 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of North Main Avenue.

-6:39 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 800 block of West North Street.

-6:14 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of Grant Street.

–3 p.m.: warrant. Austin John Hart, 28, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:36 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-1:54 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-1:08 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 300 block of Williams Street.

-12:36 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 600 block of Lynn Street.

-10:58 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of West Russell Road.

-6:21 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Turner Drive.

-6:18 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Enterprise Avenue and Thompson Street.

-4:17 a.m.: recovered stolen vehicle or property. Police recovered a stolen vehicle or property.

-1:45 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Apple Blossom Lane.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

