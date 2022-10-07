Police log
THURSDAY
-11 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 100 block of South Stolle Avenue.
-8:56 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue.
-8:22 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 400 block of Summit Street.
-8:17 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of West Hoewisher Road.
-7:41 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of North Main Avenue.
-6:39 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 800 block of West North Street.
-6:14 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of Grant Street.
–3 p.m.: warrant. Austin John Hart, 28, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant.
-2:36 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of West Court Street.
-1:54 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of South Walnut Avenue.
-1:08 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 300 block of Williams Street.
-12:36 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 600 block of Lynn Street.
-10:58 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of West Russell Road.
-6:21 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Turner Drive.
-6:18 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Enterprise Avenue and Thompson Street.
-4:17 a.m.: recovered stolen vehicle or property. Police recovered a stolen vehicle or property.
-1:45 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Apple Blossom Lane.
