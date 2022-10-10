Police log

MONDAY

-1 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Fair Road.

-12:35 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

SUNDAY

-10:36 p.m.: assault. Police received a report of a past assault at the police department on West Court Street.

-10:31 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of Forest Street.

-7:44 p.m.: burglary. Police responded to a past burglary in the 200 block of South West Avenue.

-7:20 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-7:16 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats at the police department on West Court Street.

-6:16 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 800 block of Spruce Avenue.

-5:59 p.m.: shots heard or fired. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the area of Taft Street and South Wagner Avenue.

-4:19 p.m.: crime in progress. Kelli Alisha Wood, 36, at large, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-3:57 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police received a counterfeit bill report in the 400 block of North Lester Avenue.

-3:30 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 200 block of South Stolle Avenue.

-2:51 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:51 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 600 block of Johnston Drive.

-11:28 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-10:15 a.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 300 block of New Street.

-7:33 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

-6:53 a.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 300 block of West Parkwood Street.

-3:05 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress in the 600 block of East Parkwood Street.

-2:34 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Constitution Avenue.

SATURDAY

-3:31 p.m.: warrant. Amy Lynn McDaniel, 25, of Bradford, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:55 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 600 block of Spy Glass Court.

-1:09 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-10:15 a.m.: crime in progress. James Bradly Lafoe, 23, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-10:06 a.m.: vandalism. Police responded to vandalism in the 200 block of Doorley Road.

-2:25 a.m.: summons. Michael Philip Chambers, 44, of Troy, received a summons to appear in court for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

FRIDAY

-6:31 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-6:23 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the area of Old English Court and Stratford Drive.

-6:17 p.m.: vandalism. Police responded to vandalism in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue.

-4:24 p.m.: public indecency. Police responded to public indecency in the 100 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-2:40 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue.

-2:30 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-2:28 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats at the police department on West Court Street.

-1:06 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of East South Street.

-12:14 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-10:28 a.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-7:53 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 700 block of Kathy Avenue.

-6:12 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-5:51 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 700 block of Michigan Street.

Crashes

Larry Eugene Webb, 75, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 10:31 a.m.

Karen Jo Wise, 57, of Sidney, was stopped at the intersection of Michigan Street and North Vandemark Road when Webb rear-ended her while trying to brake.

• Michael Chambers, 44, of Troy, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:08 a.m.

Angel Buckner, 30, of Sidney, was stopped at the intersection of Michigan Street and North Vandemark Avenue when Chambers rear-ended her.

• Nicole A. Kuba, 39, of Sidney, was cited with disobedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:11 a.m.

Aiden T. Booth, 17, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Spruce Avenue and approached the intersection with Fair Road. Kuba ran the red light at the intersection, causing Booth to strike her.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

