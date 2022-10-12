Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:29 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 12000 block of Staley Road in Anna.

-11:51 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 18000 block of Johnston Road.

MONDAY

-7:17 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 10000 block of Northmore Drive.

-4:06 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 6000 block of Mill Street in Pemberton.

Village log

TUESDAY

-2:44 p.m.: scam. Botkins Police received a scam report in the 100 block of North Street.

-12:32 p.m.: suspicious person. Fort Loramie Police responded to a suspicious person in the 9000 block of state Route 66.

MONDAY

-9:23 p.m.: fight. Jackson Center Police responded to a fight in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.

Crashes

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:09 p.m.

Yvone Flatter, 64, of Greenville, was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when she left the roadway on the right, struck a mailbox, and went into a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll over.

• Macey Alida Holthaus, 16, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control a vehicle after a one-vehicle crash on Oct. 4 at 3:17 p.m.

Holthaus was traveling southeast bound on Dawson Road when she left the roadway on the right and struck a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:07 a.m. to 12:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-11:16 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-6:32 to 11:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

